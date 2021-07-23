-
Hunter Mahan shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Hunter Mahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Mahan got a double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Mahan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 3 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Mahan hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Mahan to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Mahan's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Mahan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mahan had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Mahan hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.
