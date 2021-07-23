-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs' 17-foot birdie putt from fringe at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Harry Higgs makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Higgs's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
