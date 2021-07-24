-
Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda suprises young artist at 3M Open
Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Hank Lebioda meets Braxton, a former cancer patient that was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia two years ago. Lebioda surprises Braxton by playing the par-3 13th hole with her while talking to her about her artwork and life journey.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Lebioda's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Lebioda's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Lebioda hit his 255 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
