  • Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

  • Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Hank Lebioda meets Braxton, a former cancer patient that was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia two years ago. Lebioda surprises Braxton by playing the par-3 13th hole with her while talking to her about her artwork and life journey.
    Impact

    Hank Lebioda suprises young artist at 3M Open

    Prior to the 2021 3M Open, Hank Lebioda meets Braxton, a former cancer patient that was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia two years ago. Lebioda surprises Braxton by playing the par-3 13th hole with her while talking to her about her artwork and life journey.