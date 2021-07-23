-
Strong putting brings Greg Chalmers an even-par round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his round tied for 99th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Greg Chalmers had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Greg Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Chalmers's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chalmers had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to even for the round.
