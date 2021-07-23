-
Gary Woodland putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Gary Woodland makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gary Woodland hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Woodland's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Woodland hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 6 under for the round.
