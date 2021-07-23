-
-
Fabián Gómez shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 111th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, and K.H. Lee are tied for 8th at 8 under.
Gómez got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gómez hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Gómez's 99 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 4 over for the round.
-
-