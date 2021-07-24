-
Erik van Rooyen putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Erik van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Erik van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, van Rooyen had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
