Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo's 45-footer for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 122nd at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, and K.H. Lee are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Grillo's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Grillo's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
Grillo hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.
