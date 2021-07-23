  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli lands his 77-yard approach on the green and spins his ball towards the hole, where it would lip out, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli lips out approach to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli lands his 77-yard approach on the green and spins his ball towards the hole, where it would lip out, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 1st hole.