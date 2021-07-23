-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli lips out approach to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli lands his 77-yard approach on the green and spins his ball towards the hole, where it would lip out, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 1st hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 134th at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Frittelli's 77 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
