Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's tee shot to 5 feet yields birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Dustin Johnson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 100th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the native area Johnson stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Johnson's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
