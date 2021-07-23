-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Doug Ghim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 97th at even par; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim's tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.
-
-