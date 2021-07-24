-
Dominic Bozzelli putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
Dominic Bozzelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 138th at 6 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dominic Bozzelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dominic Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Bozzelli hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Bozzelli had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bozzelli got to the green in 2 and sunk a 62-foot putt for eagle, bringing Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
