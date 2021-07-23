-
-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, McCarthy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
-
-