David Lingmerth shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lingmerth chips in for birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
David Lingmerth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lingmerth had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Lingmerth at 3 under for the round.
