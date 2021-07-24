-
David Hearn rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, David Hearn hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hearn finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, David Hearn's tee shot went 283 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 199 yards to the native area, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved David Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hearn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Hearn hit his 127 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hearn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hearn at 1 under for the round.
Hearn missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
