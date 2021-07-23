-
D.J. Trahan shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, D.J. Trahan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Scott Stallings are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Trahan's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Trahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Trahan at 2 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Trahan had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Trahan chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
