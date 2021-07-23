-
D.A. Points finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, D.A. Points hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Points's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Points at 2 under for the round.
Points got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Points had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Points hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Points reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Points at even-par for the round.
