Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
Chris Kirk sinks a 17-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chris Kirk makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 108th at 1 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kirk had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.
