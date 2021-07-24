-
Chris Baker shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Baker makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chris Baker makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Chris Baker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Baker had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Baker missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 1 under for the round.
