  • Chez Reavie putts well in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie hits a 263-yard fairway wood to 13 feet, then drains the eagle put at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie's nice fairway wood sets up eagle at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie hits a 263-yard fairway wood to 13 feet, then drains the eagle put at the par-5 18th hole.