Chez Reavie putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie's nice fairway wood sets up eagle at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie hits a 263-yard fairway wood to 13 feet, then drains the eagle put at the par-5 18th hole.
Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Roger Sloan and Bo Hoag; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 10 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Chez Reavie had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Reavie's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Reavie's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
