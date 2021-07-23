-
Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley's third-straight birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chesson Hadley rolls in a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-4 10th hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadley hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
