Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Chase Seiffert in the second round at the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Seiffert finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Scott Stallings are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Chase Seiffert chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Seiffert's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Seiffert had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.
