July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Charles Howell III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Charles Howell III's 78 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Howell III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
