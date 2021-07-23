-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Charl Schwartzel in the second round at the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel's 12-footer for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Charl Schwartzel's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwartzel had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
