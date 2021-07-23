-
Camilo Villegas comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Camilo Villegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Scott Stallings are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Camilo Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Villegas had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.
