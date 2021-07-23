Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 10th at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Tringale's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale chipped in his fourth from 19 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Tringale at 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Tringale's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tringale's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.