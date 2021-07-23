-
Cameron Percy shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Cameron Percy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, Percy missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Percy to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
