  • Cameron Champ shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Champ makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ's 17-footer for fourth-straight birdie at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Champ makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.