Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Champ's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Champ's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Champ had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Champ hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Champ's 84 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Champ reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Champ at 4 under for the round.