Cam Davis comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis escapes fairway bunker to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Davis finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Cam Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cam Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Davis had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Davis's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
