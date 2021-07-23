-
-
Byeong Hun An shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 147th at 7 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the par-5 12th, An chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, An had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, An chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, An went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to even for the round.
-
-