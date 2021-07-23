-
-
Bubba Watson putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Bubba Watson's tee shot to 6 feet and birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson hits his tee shot to 6 feet to set up birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Bubba Watson had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Watson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Watson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
-
-