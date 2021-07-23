Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Burgoon had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Burgoon's 226 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Burgoon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

Burgoon his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.