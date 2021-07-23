-
-
Brice Garnett putts well in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 6th at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Brice Garnett's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Garnett's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
-
-