Brian Stuard delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard spins wedge to 3 feet and birdies at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Brian Stuard hits a 108-yard wedge to 3 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Stuard finished his round in 5th at 8 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; and Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Brian Stuard had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Stuard's 217 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Stuard's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 7 under for the round.
