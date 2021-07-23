Brian Stuard hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Stuard finished his round in 5th at 8 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; and Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Brian Stuard had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stuard's 217 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stuard's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 7 under for the round.