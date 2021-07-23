Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 75th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gay's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gay had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gay's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.