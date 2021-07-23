-
Brent Snyder shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Brent Snyder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Snyder finished his round tied for 143rd at 6 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, J.T. Poston, and Scott Stallings are tied for 8th at 7 under.
Snyder got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snyder to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Snyder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snyder to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Snyder's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Snyder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snyder to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Snyder suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Snyder's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snyder to 3 over for the round.
Snyder got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snyder to 4 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Snyder hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snyder to 3 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Snyder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snyder to 5 over for the round.
