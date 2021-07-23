-
-
Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Brendon Todd hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Todd had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at even for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Todd hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Todd's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 2 under for the round.
-
-