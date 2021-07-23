-
Brandt Snedeker putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Brandt Snedeker's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Snedeker's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Snedeker's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
