Brandon Stone hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Stone finished his round tied for 92nd at even par; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Stone reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stone to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stone to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stone had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stone to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stone's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Stone reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stone to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Stone had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stone to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stone went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Stone to 1 under for the round.

Stone got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stone to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stone's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stone to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Stone chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stone to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stone chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stone at 1 under for the round.