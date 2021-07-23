-
Brandon putts well but delivers a 7-over 78 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his round tied for 139th at 6 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Brandon Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brandon Hagy to 2 over for the round.
Hagy got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 5 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hagy's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 7 over for the round.
