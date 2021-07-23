-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
Van Pelt hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 57-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
