-
-
Bo Hoag shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Jhonattan Vegas and Roger Sloan; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
Hoag had a fantastic chip-in on the 228-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 17 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Hoag had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hoag's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 6 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoag hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.
-
-