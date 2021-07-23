-
Bill Haas shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 111th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Haas had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Haas chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Haas at 1 over for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
