Ben Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Taylor's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.