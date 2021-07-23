-
Ben Martin putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his round tied for 77th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, and K.H. Lee are tied for 8th at 8 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ben Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.
Martin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Martin's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Martin's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
