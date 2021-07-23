-
Ben Crane putts himself to an even-par second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Ben Crane hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Crane finished his round tied for 140th at 4 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Ben Crane's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Crane to 1 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Crane reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.
Crane got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Crane's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Crane had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Crane to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Crane's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Crane got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Crane to even-par for the round.
