Strong putting brings Beau Hossler an even-par round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hossler chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hossler at 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hossler's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 57-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
