Austin Eckroat hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Eckroat had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Eckroat chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Eckroat at 1 under for the round.

Eckroat missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Eckroat's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Eckroat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Eckroat's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Eckroat hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Eckroat had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Eckroat's 203 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.