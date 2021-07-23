-
-
Austin Cook putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round in 152nd at 9 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Austin Cook's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cook's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 2 over for the round.
-
-