In his second round at the 3M Open, Angus Flanagan hit 3 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Flanagan finished his day in 153rd at 12 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Flanagan got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flanagan to 1 over for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Flanagan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flanagan to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Flanagan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flanagan to 2 over for the round.

Flanagan got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flanagan to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Flanagan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flanagan to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Flanagan hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Flanagan to 6 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Flanagan's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Flanagan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Flanagan to 11 over for the round.